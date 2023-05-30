Reviewing Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($22.39) -0.11 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.68

Volatility and Risk

Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.36%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -108.11% -65.30% Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21%

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

