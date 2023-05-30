Reviewing Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.06 $987.22 million $1.34 18.87

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

