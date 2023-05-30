Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. Revvity has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 243,398.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Revvity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after buying an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $85,717,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at $78,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

