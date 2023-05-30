Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Purchases $134,900.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

