Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.
NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.77 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
