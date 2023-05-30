Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.