Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.