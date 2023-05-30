Robert W. Baird Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $230.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.38.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.