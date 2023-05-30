Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 105 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMG stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $2,071.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,405. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,875.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,652.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $89,735,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

