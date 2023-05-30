Romanian Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Romanian Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 60,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 68,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Romanian Investment Fund Stock Performance

