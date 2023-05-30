Roth Mkm Downgrades Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Neutral

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 3,143,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,867. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

