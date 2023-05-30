Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$129.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

