RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $98.73 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $98.73 million and approximately $35,744.98 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,889.08 or 1.00412635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,774.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00331355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00550336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00413494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,539.9864157 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,864.44448411 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,768.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

