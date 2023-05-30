Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.87. 10,358,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,458. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

