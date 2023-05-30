Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

