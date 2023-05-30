Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 262,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,190,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Insider Activity

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $2,285,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,511,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

