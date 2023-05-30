Sara Fowler Buys 197 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Sara Fowler bought 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £516.14 ($637.84).

Mpac Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Mpac Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257.50 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.71 million, a PE ratio of -12,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. Mpac Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

