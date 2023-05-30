Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.77% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.