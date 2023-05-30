Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 564,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,405. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

