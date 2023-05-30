Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.75% of Brookfield Reinsurance as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $911,704,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance
Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE)
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.