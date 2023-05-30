Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.75% of Brookfield Reinsurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $911,704,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of BNRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

