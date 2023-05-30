Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of International Money Express worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Money Express by 2,701.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,077. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

