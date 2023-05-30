Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.44. 12,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
See Also
