Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $6.10 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of SiTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,720. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $40,508,529. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

