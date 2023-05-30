Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 1,202,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,226.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

