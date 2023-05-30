Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.51% of Science Applications International worth $212,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Science Applications International Price Performance
Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
