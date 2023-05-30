Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.51% of Science Applications International worth $212,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.