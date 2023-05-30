Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$95.50

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

DLMAF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

