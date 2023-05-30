scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCPH. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.20. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 1,793,171 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

