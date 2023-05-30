Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,117 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management accounts for 1.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -12.37%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

