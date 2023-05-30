SDI Group (LON:SDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 134.67 ($1.66), with a volume of 140722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.71).

SDI Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The firm has a market cap of £140.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.08.

Get SDI Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SDI Group news, insider Ami Sharma purchased 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994 ($12,350.47). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.