Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.64 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $1,609.65 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00038945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020585 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00423813 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,318.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

