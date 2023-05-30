Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $85,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

SRE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $144.06. 442,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

