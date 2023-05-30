ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

NOW stock traded up $10.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.09. 1,229,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $556.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,136. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

