SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $959.80 Average PT from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $959.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SGS Trading Up 0.9 %

SGS stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. SGS has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

