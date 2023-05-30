SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $959.80 Average PT from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $959.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SGS Trading Up 0.9 %
SGS stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. SGS has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
SGS Cuts Dividend
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
