Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after buying an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 2,086,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,457. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

