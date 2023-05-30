Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWAV traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.14. The stock had a trading volume of 485,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,056. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.