Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Increases By 12.6%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUSF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

