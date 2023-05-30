Short Interest in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expands By 22.8%

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

