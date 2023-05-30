Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Decreases By 8.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

