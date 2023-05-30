Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Grows By 10.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 786,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,157. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.