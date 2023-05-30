Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 14.7%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,373.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.