Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 14.7%

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,373.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile



Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.



