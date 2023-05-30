Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Increases By 21.9%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 389,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of CHE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.14. 14,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,000. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.66 and a 200 day moving average of $521.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

