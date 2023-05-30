Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Drops By 5.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,490. E2open Parent has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

