Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Expands By 22.2%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

ECIFF stock remained flat at $12.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

