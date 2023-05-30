Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Expands By 22.2%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
ECIFF stock remained flat at $12.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.
About Electricité de France
