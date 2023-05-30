Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Declines By 16.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 371,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $845.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferroglobe Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

