Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases By 19.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 56,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 54,814,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,877,438. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

