Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Drops By 11.4%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,513.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITVPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

