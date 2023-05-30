Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Expands By 25.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

