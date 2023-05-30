Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 20.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 16,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Kion Group

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.