Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Declines By 18.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 304,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 343,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Stories

