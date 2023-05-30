Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Increases By 29.8%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBFJF remained flat at C$3,944.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. Nippon Building Fund has a 12 month low of C$3,944.99 and a 12 month high of C$3,944.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4,442.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5,127.67.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

