Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Increases By 29.8%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBFJF remained flat at C$3,944.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares. Nippon Building Fund has a 12 month low of C$3,944.99 and a 12 month high of C$3,944.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4,442.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5,127.67.
About Nippon Building Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.