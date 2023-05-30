Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Decreases By 20.7%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

PMETF traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.42. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PMETF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

